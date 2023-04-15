Now Is The Time To Buy Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK)

During the last session, Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK)’s traded shares were 2.67 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.98. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $24.76, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.40% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the GPK share is $25.62, that puts it down -3.47 from that peak though still a striking 22.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $19.08. The company’s market capitalization is $7.64B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.76 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.24 million shares over the past three months.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) registered a -0.40% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.40% in intraday trading to $24.76 this Friday, 04/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.20%, and it has moved by 5.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 19.04%. The short interest in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) is 8.03 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.58 day(s) to cover.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Graphic Packaging Holding Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) shares have gone up 23.31% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 18.03% against -3.20.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 26.20%. While earnings are projected to return 146.30% in 2023, the next five years will return 15.09% per annum.

GPK Dividends

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Graphic Packaging Holding Company is 0.40, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.62 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK)’s Major holders

Graphic Packaging Holding Company insiders own 1.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 101.83%, with the float percentage being 103.03%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 574 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 29.69 million shares (or 9.66% of all shares), a total value of $660.69 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.07 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $379.82 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) shares are Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund owns about 14.83 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $292.75 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.18 million, or about 2.99% of the stock, which is worth about $181.2 million.