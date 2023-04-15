Now Is A Good Time To Buy Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ)

During the last session, Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)’s traded shares were 6.01 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.97. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $55.16, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.72% or -$0.4. The 52-week high for the NDAQ share is $69.22, that puts it down -25.49 from that peak though still a striking 15.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $46.77. The company’s market capitalization is $26.81B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.72 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.58 million shares over the past three months.

Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. NDAQ has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.66.

Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) trade information

Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) registered a -0.72% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.72% in intraday trading to $55.16 this Friday, 04/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.47%, and it has moved by 6.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -8.10%. The short interest in Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is 6.96 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.6 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $62.79, which implies an increase of 12.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $53.00 and $82.00 respectively. As a result, NDAQ is trading at a discount of -48.66% off the target high and 3.92% off the low.

Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nasdaq Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) shares have gone down -4.20% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 1.13% against 12.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $908.67 million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $914.22 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $892 million and $893 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.90% and then jump by 2.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 12.40%. While earnings are projected to return -3.80% in 2023, the next five years will return 5.53% per annum.

NDAQ Dividends

Nasdaq Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Nasdaq Inc. is 0.80, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.45 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)’s Major holders

Nasdaq Inc. insiders own 18.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.28%, with the float percentage being 96.48%. Investor AB is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,069 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 58.18 million shares (or 11.90% of all shares), a total value of $3.21 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 42.7 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.36 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) shares are MFS Series Trust I-MFS Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that MFS Series Trust I-MFS Value Fund owns about 17.25 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.51 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $951.42 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.25 million, or about 2.09% of the stock, which is worth about $565.24 million.