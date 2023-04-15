Now Is A Good Time To Buy Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP)

During the last session, Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP)’s traded shares were 1.43 million. The 52-week high for the KSCP share is $5.00, that puts it down -681.25 from that peak though still a striking 9.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.58. The company’s market capitalization is $31.70M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.06 million shares, and the average trade volume was 657.62K shares over the past three months.

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) trade information

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) registered a 0.55% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.55% in intraday trading to $0.64 this Friday, 04/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.30%, and it has moved by -16.88% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -84.07%. The short interest in Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) is 1.92 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.59 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return -129.80% in 2023.

KSCP Dividends

Knightscope Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP)’s Major holders

Knightscope Inc. insiders own 6.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.11%, with the float percentage being 7.61%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 26 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 1.5 million shares (or 4.07% of all shares), a total value of $2.83 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.25 million shares, is of AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 0.68% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.47 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.01 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.45 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.51 million, or about 1.63% of the stock, which is worth about $1.23 million.