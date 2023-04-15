Now Is A Good Time To Buy Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ: AKAN)

During the last session, Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN)’s traded shares were 1.39 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.09, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.92% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the AKAN share is $123.00, that puts it down -11184.4 from that peak though still a striking 25.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.81. The company’s market capitalization is $3.71M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.16 million shares, and the average trade volume was 764.63K shares over the past three months.

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) trade information

Akanda Corp. (AKAN) registered a 11.92% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.92% in intraday trading to $1.09 this Friday, 04/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 26.74%, and it has moved by -6.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -98.81%. The short interest in Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) is 26130.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.12 day(s) to cover.

AKAN Dividends

Akanda Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN)’s Major holders

Akanda Corp. insiders own 65.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.57%, with the float percentage being 4.60%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 35472.0 shares (or 0.10% of all shares), a total value of $52853.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6281.0 shares, is of UBS Group AG’s that is approximately 0.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $9358.0.