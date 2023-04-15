NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV):The Stock Was Up 25.72 Percent From Its Lows On Friday, So What’s To Come?

During the last session, NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)’s traded shares were 3.2 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.90. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.82, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.05% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the NOV share is $24.83, that puts it down -31.93 from that peak though still a striking 25.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.98. The company’s market capitalization is $7.48B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.89 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.19 million shares over the past three months.

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) trade information

NOV Inc. (NOV) registered a -0.05% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.05% in intraday trading to $18.82 this Friday, 04/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.50%, and it has moved by 4.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -3.98%. The short interest in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) is 12.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.51 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $26.09, which implies an increase of 27.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.00 and $32.00 respectively. As a result, NOV is trading at a discount of -70.03% off the target high and 4.36% off the low.

NOV Inc. (NOV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NOV Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NOV Inc. (NOV) shares have gone up 5.20% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 202.56% against 16.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 269.20% this quarter and then jump 50.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.96 billion as predicted by 18 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 18 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.04 billion by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.55 billion and $1.73 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 26.50% and then jump by 18.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 18.20%. While earnings are projected to return 160.70% in 2023.

NOV Dividends

NOV Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for NOV Inc. is 0.20, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.06 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)’s Major holders

NOV Inc. insiders own 0.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.47%, with the float percentage being 95.10%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 527 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 39.12 million shares (or 9.93% of all shares), a total value of $817.13 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 37.46 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $782.61 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NOV Inc. (NOV) shares are First Eagle Global Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2022 indicates that First Eagle Global Fund owns about 26.91 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $602.68 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12.13 million, or about 3.09% of the stock, which is worth about $253.31 million.