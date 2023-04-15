M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB): With The Stock Up 5.65 Percent From Its Lows On Friday, What Is In Store For The Company In The Future?

During the last session, M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB)’s traded shares were 2.73 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.77. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $116.59, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.03% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the MTB share is $193.42, that puts it down -65.9 from that peak though still a striking 5.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $110.00. The company’s market capitalization is $19.57B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.62 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.96 million shares over the past three months.

M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. MTB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 24 analysts who have looked at this stock. 12 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) trade information

M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) registered a 0.03% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.03% in intraday trading to $116.59 this Friday, 04/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.83%, and it has moved by -6.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -27.35%. The short interest in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) is 5.04 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.78 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $154.00, which implies an increase of 24.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $121.00 and $195.00 respectively. As a result, MTB is trading at a discount of -67.25% off the target high and -3.78% off the low.

M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that M&T Bank Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) shares have gone down -34.80% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 17.89% against 4.70.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 4.50%. While earnings are projected to return -16.40% in 2023, the next five years will return 13.03% per annum.

MTB Dividends

M&T Bank Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for M&T Bank Corporation is 5.20, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.46 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB)’s Major holders

M&T Bank Corporation insiders own 0.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.52%, with the float percentage being 86.01%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,179 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 20.34 million shares (or 12.11% of all shares), a total value of $2.95 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.0 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.89 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 5.24 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $923.5 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.04 million, or about 2.34% of the stock, which is worth about $713.2 million.