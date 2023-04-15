Merus N.V. (NASDAQ: MRUS) Fell -116.09%, Predicting What To Expect In The Near Future

During the last session, Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS)’s traded shares were 3.39 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.75. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $21.75, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.42% or $2.23. The 52-week high for the MRUS share is $30.81, that puts it down -41.66 from that peak though still a striking 44.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.03. The company’s market capitalization is $1.02B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.44 million shares, and the average trade volume was 297.92K shares over the past three months.

Merus N.V. (MRUS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.40. MRUS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.02.

Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) trade information

Merus N.V. (MRUS) registered a 11.42% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.42% in intraday trading to $21.75 this Friday, 04/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 18.66%, and it has moved by 7.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -10.35%. The short interest in Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) is 2.99 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.49 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $38.40, which implies an increase of 43.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $33.00 and $47.00 respectively. As a result, MRUS is trading at a discount of -116.09% off the target high and -51.72% off the low.

Merus N.V. (MRUS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Merus N.V. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Merus N.V. (MRUS) shares have gone up 2.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -43.84% against 9.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -137.20% this quarter and then drop -692.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $11.29 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $11.15 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $11.65 million and $12.68 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -3.10% and then drop by -12.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 2.80%. While earnings are projected to return -68.90% in 2023.

MRUS Dividends

Merus N.V. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS)’s Major holders

Merus N.V. insiders own 8.53% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.58%, with the float percentage being 87.00%. Federated Hermes, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 138 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 3.92 million shares (or 8.47% of all shares), a total value of $60.71 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.69 million shares, is of Wellington Management Group, LLP’s that is approximately 7.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $57.09 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Merus N.V. (MRUS) shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2022 indicates that Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund owns about 2.04 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.40 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $41.77 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.51 million, or about 3.27% of the stock, which is worth about $31.06 million.