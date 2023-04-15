MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the last session, MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s traded shares were 2.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.58. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.03, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.36% or -$0.14. The 52-week high for the MNKD share is $5.73, that puts it down -42.18 from that peak though still a striking 35.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.61. The company’s market capitalization is $1.04B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.09 million shares over the past three months.

MannKind Corporation (MNKD) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. MNKD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) trade information

MannKind Corporation (MNKD) registered a -3.36% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.36% in intraday trading to $4.03 this Friday, 04/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.89%, and it has moved by -1.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 11.33%. The short interest in MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) is 39.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.98 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.67, which implies an increase of 39.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, MNKD is trading at a discount of -98.51% off the target high and -24.07% off the low.

MannKind Corporation (MNKD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that MannKind Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. MannKind Corporation (MNKD) shares have gone up 33.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 58.82% against 9.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 50.00% this quarter and then jump 63.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 71.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $37.4 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $41.37 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $11.99 million and $18.89 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 211.90% and then jump by 119.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.30%. While earnings are projected to return -4.70% in 2023, the next five years will return 35.60% per annum.

MNKD Dividends

MannKind Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 03 and May 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s Major holders

MannKind Corporation insiders own 2.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 52.69%, with the float percentage being 53.96%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 255 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 21.01 million shares (or 7.95% of all shares), a total value of $84.67 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.26 million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 6.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $69.55 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MannKind Corporation (MNKD) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 12.28 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $49.47 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.22 million, or about 2.74% of the stock, which is worth about $29.1 million.