Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, Lemonade Inc. (NYSE:LMND)’s traded shares were 1.14 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.98, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.77% or -$0.65. The 52-week high for the LMND share is $32.97, that puts it down -154.01 from that peak though still a striking 5.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.28. The company’s market capitalization is $878.10M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.94 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.15 million shares over the past three months.

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE:LMND) trade information

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) registered a -4.77% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.77% in intraday trading to $12.98 this Friday, 04/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.21%, and it has moved by -3.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -46.47%. The short interest in Lemonade Inc. (NYSE:LMND) is 12.67 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.06 day(s) to cover.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lemonade Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lemonade Inc. (LMND) shares have gone down -40.92% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 6.54% against 10.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 6.60% this quarter and then jump 6.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 48.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $88.17 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $90.92 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $44.3 million and $50 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 99.00% and then jump by 81.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -48.30%. While earnings are projected to return -16.40% in 2023, the next five years will return 14.10% per annum.

LMND Dividends

Lemonade Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE:LMND)’s Major holders

Lemonade Inc. insiders own 28.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 35.76%, with the float percentage being 49.90%. Softbank Group Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 304 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 11.98 million shares (or 17.29% of all shares), a total value of $163.93 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.89 million shares, is of Baillie Gifford and Company’s that is approximately 7.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $66.91 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lemonade Inc. (LMND) shares are Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund owns about 2.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $42.13 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.38 million, or about 1.99% of the stock, which is worth about $29.21 million.