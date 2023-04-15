Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE: KMI): Is It Possible To Be Down -1.49% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the last session, Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI)’s traded shares were 8.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.92. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.81, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.23% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the KMI share is $20.20, that puts it down -13.42 from that peak though still a striking 11.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.77. The company’s market capitalization is $40.04B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 13.05 million shares over the past three months.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) trade information

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) registered a 0.23% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.23% in intraday trading to $17.81 this Friday, 04/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.56%, and it has moved by 7.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -6.95%. The short interest in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) is 38.51 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.87 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.42, which implies an increase of 12.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.00 and $24.00 respectively. As a result, KMI is trading at a discount of -34.76% off the target high and -1.07% off the low.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Kinder Morgan Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) shares have gone up 4.46% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -5.17% against -5.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -9.40% this quarter and then drop -7.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.77 billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.06 billion by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.29 billion and $5.15 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 11.10% and then drop by -1.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 32.40%. While earnings are projected to return 43.70% in 2023, the next five years will return -6.40% per annum.

KMI Dividends

Kinder Morgan Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Kinder Morgan Inc. is 1.11, with the dividend yield indicating at 6.23 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI)’s Major holders

Kinder Morgan Inc. insiders own 12.62% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 63.96%, with the float percentage being 73.20%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,699 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 172.4 million shares (or 7.67% of all shares), a total value of $3.12 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 163.79 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.96 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) shares are Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select owns about 57.23 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.03 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 57.07 million, or about 2.54% of the stock, which is worth about $949.6 million.