Is Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the last session, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX)’s traded shares were 1.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.68. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.51, reflecting an intraday gain of 14.30% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the QNRX share is $28.11, that puts it down -5411.76 from that peak though still a striking 15.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.43. The company’s market capitalization is $6.22M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.16 million shares, and the average trade volume was 716.71K shares over the past three months.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. QNRX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.28.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) trade information

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) registered a 14.30% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.30% in intraday trading to $0.51 this Friday, 04/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.14%, and it has moved by -0.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -96.70%. The short interest in Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) is 52940.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.11 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.67, which implies an increase of 94.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, QNRX is trading at a discount of -3821.57% off the target high and -292.16% off the low.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) shares have gone down -71.49% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 75.38% against 12.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 88.80% this quarter and then jump 93.20% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 97.10% in 2023.

QNRX Dividends

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX)’s Major holders

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. insiders own 8.30% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.87%, with the float percentage being 0.95%. Citadel Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 10657.0 shares (or 48.79% of all shares), a total value of $15132.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4000.0 shares, is of Advisory Services Network, LLC’s that is approximately 18.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $5680.0.

Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 1151.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1922.0 market value.