Is Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) Still A Buy After plugging 2.88% Last Week?

During the last session, Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC)’s traded shares were 2.39 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.98. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.88, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.23% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the ORCC share is $15.25, that puts it down -18.4 from that peak though still a striking 21.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.12. The company’s market capitalization is $4.98B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.83 million shares over the past three months.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. ORCC has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.43.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) trade information

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) registered a -0.23% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.23% in intraday trading to $12.88 this Friday, 04/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.88%, and it has moved by 4.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -12.86%. The short interest in Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) is 9.71 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.71 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.82, which implies an increase of 13.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $16.00 respectively. As a result, ORCC is trading at a discount of -24.22% off the target high and 6.83% off the low.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Owl Rock Capital Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) shares have gone up 21.58% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 24.82% against 2.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 38.70% this quarter and then jump 37.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 23.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $365.59 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $371.16 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $264.16 million and $273.29 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 38.40% and then jump by 35.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 34.40%. While earnings are projected to return -25.70% in 2023.

ORCC Dividends

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Owl Rock Capital Corporation is 1.32, with the dividend yield indicating at 10.25 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC)’s Major holders

Owl Rock Capital Corporation insiders own 1.60% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 43.74%, with the float percentage being 44.45%. California, University of-Regents is the largest shareholder of the company, while 352 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 27.04 million shares (or 6.92% of all shares), a total value of $312.32 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22.75 million shares, is of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E’s that is approximately 5.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $262.78 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) shares are VanEck ETF Trust -VanEck BDC Income ETF and Destra Multi-Alternative Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust -VanEck BDC Income ETF owns about 4.99 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.27 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $57.62 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.33 million, or about 0.08% of the stock, which is worth about $3.4 million.