Is Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OCTO) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OCTO)’s traded shares were 3.0 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.11, reflecting an intraday gain of 24.90% or $0.62. The 52-week high for the OCTO share is $907.50, that puts it down -29080.06 from that peak though still a striking 48.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.61. The company’s market capitalization is $4.35M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.72 million shares, and the average trade volume was 421.90K shares over the past three months.

Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OCTO) trade information

Eightco Holdings Inc. (OCTO) registered a 24.90% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 24.90% in intraday trading to $3.11 this Friday, 04/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 31.78%, and it has moved by -50.20% in 30 days. The short interest in Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OCTO) is 17500.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.34 day(s) to cover.

OCTO Dividends

Eightco Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OCTO)’s Major holders

Eightco Holdings Inc. insiders own 1.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.52%, with the float percentage being 4.58%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 78 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 32962.0 shares (or 0.05% of all shares), a total value of $0.32 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9746.0 shares, is of PanAgora Asset Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 0.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $93415.0.