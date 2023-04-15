Is BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI)’s traded shares were 1.03 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.26. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.72, reflecting an intraday gain of 35.57% or $0.19. The 52-week high for the BIMI share is $11.90, that puts it down -1552.78 from that peak though still a striking 33.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.48. The company’s market capitalization is $2.80M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 54060.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 52.96K shares over the past three months.

BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) trade information

BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) registered a 35.57% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 35.57% in intraday trading to $0.72 this Friday, 04/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 33.33%, and it has moved by -7.69% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -93.48%. The short interest in BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) is 0.29 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.02 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -36.40%. While earnings are projected to return -256.60% in 2023.

BIMI Dividends

BIMI International Medical Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI)’s Major holders

BIMI International Medical Inc. insiders own 36.70% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.36%, with the float percentage being 0.58%. Two Sigma Securities, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 4 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 10301.0 shares (or 0.27% of all shares), a total value of $12670.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3240.0 shares, is of UBS Group AG’s that is approximately 0.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $3985.0.