Is American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Down -2.36% YTD?

During the last session, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO)’s traded shares were 5.16 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.50. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.63, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.18% or $0.42. The 52-week high for the AEO share is $18.19, that puts it down -33.46 from that peak though still a striking 30.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.46. The company’s market capitalization is $2.69B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.68 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.72 million shares over the past three months.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) trade information

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) registered a 3.18% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.18% in intraday trading to $13.63 this Friday, 04/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.07%, and it has moved by 2.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -18.04%. The short interest in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) is 14.75 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.35 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that American Eagle Outfitters Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) shares have gone up 37.54% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 15.46% against 3.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.07 billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.22 billion by the end of Jul 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.06 billion and $1.2 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.10% and then jump by 1.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -10.60%. While earnings are projected to return -70.00% in 2023, the next five years will return 15.32% per annum.

AEO Dividends

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 24 and May 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is 0.40, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.93 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO)’s Major holders

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. insiders own 6.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.71%, with the float percentage being 99.78%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 409 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 32.73 million shares (or 16.74% of all shares), a total value of $456.87 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 28.11 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 14.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $392.43 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 12.91 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $180.23 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.73 million, or about 6.26% of the stock, which is worth about $163.79 million.