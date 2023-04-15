International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM): A Look At Its Value

During the last session, International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)’s traded shares were 4.18 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.85. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $128.14, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.19% or $0.24. The 52-week high for the IBM share is $153.21, that puts it down -19.56 from that peak though still a striking 9.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $115.54. The company’s market capitalization is $117.70B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.66 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.25 million shares over the past three months.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. IBM has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.26.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) trade information

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) registered a 0.19% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.19% in intraday trading to $128.14 this Friday, 04/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.81%, and it has moved by 3.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 1.71%. The short interest in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) is 23.82 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.99 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $146.00, which implies an increase of 12.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $110.00 and $165.00 respectively. As a result, IBM is trading at a discount of -28.77% off the target high and 14.16% off the low.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that International Business Machines Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) shares have gone up 8.99% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 3.50% against -1.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -10.00% this quarter and then drop -10.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $14.35 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $15.78 billion by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $14.2 billion and $15.54 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.10% and then jump by 1.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -29.90%. While earnings are projected to return -60.30% in 2023, the next five years will return 6.47% per annum.

IBM Dividends

International Business Machines Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for International Business Machines Corporation is 6.60, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.15 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)’s Major holders

International Business Machines Corporation insiders own 0.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 59.46%, with the float percentage being 59.51%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3,014 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 80.14 million shares (or 8.84% of all shares), a total value of $11.29 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 72.34 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $10.19 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 26.95 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.98 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.2 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 20.47 million, or about 2.26% of the stock, which is worth about $2.43 billion.