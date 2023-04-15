Innovid Corp. (NYSE: CTV): Can A Stock That’s Down -50.87% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV)’s traded shares were 1.16 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.84, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.00% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the CTV share is $6.25, that puts it down -644.05 from that peak though still a striking 10.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.75. The company’s market capitalization is $112.42M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.73 million shares, and the average trade volume was 289.46K shares over the past three months.

Innovid Corp. (CTV) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. CTV has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) trade information

Innovid Corp. (CTV) registered a 9.00% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.00% in intraday trading to $0.84 this Friday, 04/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -22.20%, and it has moved by -38.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -85.93%. The short interest in Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) is 1.67 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.65 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.05, which implies an increase of 72.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, CTV is trading at a discount of -495.24% off the target high and -138.1% off the low.

Innovid Corp. (CTV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Innovid Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Innovid Corp. (CTV) shares have gone down -65.71% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 18.18% against 17.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 16.70% this quarter and then drop -233.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $28.5 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $30.9 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $25.86 million and $33.09 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 10.20% and then drop by -6.60% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 81.10% in 2023.

CTV Dividends

Innovid Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV)’s Major holders

Innovid Corp. insiders own 13.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 54.60%, with the float percentage being 63.41%. SC Israel IV Genpar, Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 95 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 17.7 million shares (or 12.99% of all shares), a total value of $30.26 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.44 million shares, is of Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s that is approximately 6.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $14.43 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Innovid Corp. (CTV) shares are Baron Global Advantage Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Baron Global Advantage Fund owns about 3.38 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.53 million, or about 1.89% of the stock, which is worth about $6.86 million.