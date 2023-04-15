How Could You Make A Quick Recovery From Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) Given A -81.41% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)’s traded shares were 2.75 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.99. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $102.53, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.80% or $1.81. The 52-week high for the ETSY share is $149.91, that puts it down -46.21 from that peak though still a striking 34.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $67.01. The company’s market capitalization is $12.93B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.87 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.22 million shares over the past three months.

Etsy Inc. (ETSY) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. ETSY has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 29 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.53.

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) trade information

Etsy Inc. (ETSY) registered a 1.80% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.80% in intraday trading to $102.53 this Friday, 04/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.47%, and it has moved by -2.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -9.23%. The short interest in Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) is 16.53 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.71 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $136.63, which implies an increase of 24.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $46.00 and $186.00 respectively. As a result, ETSY is trading at a discount of -81.41% off the target high and 55.14% off the low.

Etsy Inc. (ETSY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Etsy Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Etsy Inc. (ETSY) shares have gone down -3.42% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -3.31% against 12.30. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $624.93 million as predicted by 21 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 21 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $629.56 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $579.27 million and $585.13 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 7.90% and then jump by 7.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 59.30%. While earnings are projected to return -262.00% in 2023, the next five years will return 16.00% per annum.

ETSY Dividends

Etsy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)’s Major holders

Etsy Inc. insiders own 0.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.65%, with the float percentage being 101.42%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,135 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 13.89 million shares (or 11.15% of all shares), a total value of $1.66 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.46 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.37 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Etsy Inc. (ETSY) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.78 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $378.97 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.1 million, or about 2.47% of the stock, which is worth about $371.77 million.