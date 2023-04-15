Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) Has Gained 16.07% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW)’s traded shares were 5.98 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.03. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.14, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.72% or $0.22. The 52-week high for the GNW share is $6.40, that puts it down -4.23 from that peak though still a striking 44.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.43. The company’s market capitalization is $2.90B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.16 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.93 million shares over the past three months.

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW) trade information

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) registered a 3.72% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.72% in intraday trading to $6.14 this Friday, 04/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.91%, and it has moved by 22.55% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 68.22%. The short interest in Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW) is 11.38 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.57 day(s) to cover.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -31.00% this quarter and then drop -25.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.86 billion as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.88 billion by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.89 billion and $1.88 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -1.70% and then drop by -0.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 30.60%. While earnings are projected to return -30.70% in 2023, the next five years will return 5.00% per annum.

GNW Dividends

Genworth Financial Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW)’s Major holders

Genworth Financial Inc. insiders own 1.50% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.37%, with the float percentage being 83.62%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 430 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 73.19 million shares (or 14.94% of all shares), a total value of $449.37 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 57.5 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 11.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $353.05 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 31.04 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.25 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $190.56 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 14.58 million, or about 2.94% of the stock, which is worth about $89.51 million.