For Risk-Tolerant Investors, ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ: TDUP) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the last session, ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)’s traded shares were 1.25 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.00, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.94% or $0.32. The 52-week high for the TDUP share is $8.99, that puts it down -199.67 from that peak though still a striking 75.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.73. The company’s market capitalization is $302.04M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.65 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.68 million shares over the past three months.

ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. TDUP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.2.

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) trade information

ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) registered a 11.94% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.94% in intraday trading to $3.00 this Friday, 04/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 36.36%, and it has moved by 39.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -62.96%. The short interest in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) is 7.57 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.4 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.30, which implies an increase of 9.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, TDUP is trading at a discount of -66.67% off the target high and 66.67% off the low.

ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ThredUp Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) shares have gone up 98.68% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 19.57% against -1.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 4.80% this quarter and then jump 24.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $72.19 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $78.62 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $72.69 million and $76.42 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -0.70% and then jump by 2.90% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -12.80% in 2023.

TDUP Dividends

ThredUp Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)’s Major holders

ThredUp Inc. insiders own 1.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.82%, with the float percentage being 88.34%. Capital World Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 122 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 8.06 million shares (or 11.39% of all shares), a total value of $10.56 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.87 million shares, is of Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s that is approximately 11.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $10.31 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 8.06 million shares. This amounts to just over 12.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.56 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.76 million, or about 4.20% of the stock, which is worth about $3.39 million.