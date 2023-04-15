Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) Stock Jumped 7.19% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)’s traded shares were 2.92 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.05. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $26.98, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.56% or $0.15. The 52-week high for the EPD share is $28.65, that puts it down -6.19 from that peak though still a striking 15.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $22.90. The company’s market capitalization is $58.46B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.69 million shares over the past three months.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. EPD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 25 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 17 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.61.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) trade information

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) registered a 0.56% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.56% in intraday trading to $26.98 this Friday, 04/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.27%, and it has moved by 7.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 2.04%. The short interest in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) is 14.77 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.07 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $31.86, which implies an increase of 15.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $28.00 and $37.00 respectively. As a result, EPD is trading at a discount of -37.14% off the target high and -3.78% off the low.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) shares have gone up 9.50% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -0.79% against 13.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -3.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $14.08 billion as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $14.3 billion by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $13.01 billion and $16.06 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 8.20% and then drop by -10.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13.90%. While earnings are projected to return 18.60% in 2023, the next five years will return 4.90% per annum.

EPD Dividends

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is 1.96, with the dividend yield indicating at 7.26 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)’s Major holders

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. insiders own 32.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 26.52%, with the float percentage being 39.43%. Marquard & Bahls Ag is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,269 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 36.95 million shares (or 1.70% of all shares), a total value of $891.17 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 27.99 million shares, is of Alps Advisors Inc.’s that is approximately 1.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $675.06 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) shares are Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Blackrock Equity Dividend Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF owns about 25.88 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $642.09 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 17.83 million, or about 0.82% of the stock, which is worth about $450.33 million.