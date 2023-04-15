Edgio Inc. (NASDAQ: EGIO) Have Dropped -39.10% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the last session, Edgio Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO)’s traded shares were 1.04 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.94. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.69, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.02% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the EGIO share is $5.48, that puts it down -694.2 from that peak though still a striking 1.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.68. The company’s market capitalization is $147.38M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.8 million shares, and the average trade volume was 862.77K shares over the past three months.

Edgio Inc. (EGIO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. EGIO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

Edgio Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO) trade information

Edgio Inc. (EGIO) registered a -5.02% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.02% in intraday trading to $0.69 this Friday, 04/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.62%, and it has moved by -16.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -85.96%. The short interest in Edgio Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO) is 2.43 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.28 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.50, which implies an increase of 54.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $2.00 respectively. As a result, EGIO is trading at a discount of -189.86% off the target high and -44.93% off the low.

Edgio Inc. (EGIO) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -600.00% this quarter and then drop -100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 66.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $108.76 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $102.77 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $62.88 million and $57.96 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 73.00% and then jump by 77.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.60%. While earnings are projected to return -169.40% in 2023, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

EGIO Dividends

Edgio Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 10 and April 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Edgio Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO)’s Major holders

Edgio Inc. insiders own 1.65% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 71.12%, with the float percentage being 72.31%. Granahan Investment Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 196 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 10.27 million shares (or 4.63% of all shares), a total value of $11.61 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.43 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $10.65 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Edgio Inc. (EGIO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.62 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.06 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.23 million, or about 1.46% of the stock, which is worth about $3.65 million.