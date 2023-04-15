During The Past Six Months, eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) Shares Took An 17.24% Jump. Here Is What We Should Expect

During the last session, eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)’s traded shares were 3.6 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.35. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $43.53, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.18% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the EBAY share is $55.86, that puts it down -28.33 from that peak though still a striking 17.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $35.92. The company’s market capitalization is $23.52B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.72 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.78 million shares over the past three months.

eBay Inc. (EBAY) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. EBAY has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 33 analysts who have looked at this stock. 21 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.07.

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) trade information

eBay Inc. (EBAY) registered a -0.18% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.18% in intraday trading to $43.53 this Friday, 04/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.09%, and it has moved by 6.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -19.75%. The short interest in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) is 14.28 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.77 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $48.00, which implies an increase of 9.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $33.00 and $58.00 respectively. As a result, EBAY is trading at a discount of -33.24% off the target high and 24.19% off the low.

eBay Inc. (EBAY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that eBay Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. eBay Inc. (EBAY) shares have gone up 17.24% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -0.24% against 13.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.48 billion as predicted by 22 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 21 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.43 billion by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.48 billion and $2.42 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 0.10% and then jump by 0.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -25.90%. While earnings are projected to return -700.70% in 2023, the next five years will return 5.15% per annum.

EBAY Dividends

eBay Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for eBay Inc. is 1.00, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.30 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)’s Major holders

eBay Inc. insiders own 0.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.54%, with the float percentage being 91.79%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,356 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 61.12 million shares (or 11.38% of all shares), a total value of $2.53 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 45.57 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.89 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of eBay Inc. (EBAY) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 16.37 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $602.63 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12.64 million, or about 2.33% of the stock, which is worth about $465.45 million.