Does Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) Still Look Attractive After A 3.76% Selloff Last Week?

During the last session, Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)’s traded shares were 2.82 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.84. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $22.05, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.78% or $0.17. The 52-week high for the DBX share is $24.99, that puts it down -13.33 from that peak though still a striking 15.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.71. The company’s market capitalization is $7.86B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.09 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.14 million shares over the past three months.

Dropbox Inc. (DBX) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. DBX has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.36.

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) trade information

Dropbox Inc. (DBX) registered a 0.78% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.78% in intraday trading to $22.05 this Friday, 04/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.76%, and it has moved by 12.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -1.87%. The short interest in Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) is 15.78 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.31 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $27.33, which implies an increase of 19.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.00 and $34.00 respectively. As a result, DBX is trading at a discount of -54.2% off the target high and 9.3% off the low.

Dropbox Inc. (DBX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Dropbox Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Dropbox Inc. (DBX) shares have gone up 10.08% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 6.33% against 12.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -5.30% this quarter and then jump 7.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $601.07 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $613.5 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $562.4 million and $572.7 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 6.90% and then jump by 7.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 76.40%. While earnings are projected to return 82.00% in 2023, the next five years will return 10.22% per annum.

DBX Dividends

Dropbox Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)’s Major holders

Dropbox Inc. insiders own 4.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.62%, with the float percentage being 90.34%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 675 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 29.65 million shares (or 10.90% of all shares), a total value of $663.57 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.26 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $430.94 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Dropbox Inc. (DBX) shares are Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund owns about 9.08 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $214.03 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.16 million, or about 2.91% of the stock, which is worth about $169.16 million.