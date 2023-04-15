Does CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s (NYSE:CNP) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNP)’s traded shares were 2.75 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.88. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $30.40, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.01% or -$0.31. The 52-week high for the CNP share is $33.50, that puts it down -10.2 from that peak though still a striking 17.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $25.03. The company’s market capitalization is $18.91B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.1 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.91 million shares over the past three months.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. CNP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.49.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNP) trade information

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) registered a -1.01% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.01% in intraday trading to $30.40 this Friday, 04/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.20%, and it has moved by 4.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -5.74%. The short interest in CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNP) is 8.55 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.85 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $31.75, which implies an increase of 4.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $28.00 and $33.00 respectively. As a result, CNP is trading at a discount of -8.55% off the target high and 7.89% off the low.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CenterPoint Energy Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) shares have gone up 18.98% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 8.70% against 2.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -2.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.82 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.85 billion by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.76 billion and $1.94 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.90% and then drop by -4.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 0.40%. While earnings are projected to return 69.80% in 2023, the next five years will return -1.07% per annum.

CNP Dividends

CenterPoint Energy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for CenterPoint Energy Inc. is 0.76, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.50 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNP)’s Major holders

CenterPoint Energy Inc. insiders own 0.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.13%, with the float percentage being 93.29%. Capital International Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 903 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 77.89 million shares (or 12.34% of all shares), a total value of $2.34 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 76.58 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 12.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.3 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) shares are American Mutual Fund Inc and American Balanced Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that American Mutual Fund Inc owns about 41.8 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.64 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.25 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 25.47 million, or about 4.05% of the stock, which is worth about $763.82 million.