Does BP p.l.c. (NYSE: BP) Still Look Attractive After A 2.71% Selloff Last Week?

During the last session, BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)’s traded shares were 5.92 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.72. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $40.58, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.30% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the BP share is $41.38, that puts it down -1.97 from that peak though still a striking 37.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $25.36. The company’s market capitalization is $121.76B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.59 million shares, and the average trade volume was 10.10 million shares over the past three months.

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) trade information

BP p.l.c. (BP) registered a 0.30% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.30% in intraday trading to $40.58 this Friday, 04/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.71%, and it has moved by 13.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 32.87%. The short interest in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) is 8.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.89 day(s) to cover.

BP p.l.c. (BP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BP p.l.c. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BP p.l.c. (BP) shares have gone up 35.49% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -26.77% against -11.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -25.50% this quarter and then drop -44.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -1.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $58.95 billion as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $56.66 billion by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $51.22 billion and $67.87 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 15.10% and then drop by -16.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -21.20%. While earnings are projected to return -135.10% in 2023, the next five years will return -14.00% per annum.

BP Dividends

BP p.l.c. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for BP p.l.c. is 1.59, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.91 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)’s Major holders

BP p.l.c. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.37%, with the float percentage being 10.37%. Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,244 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 25.59 million shares (or 0.86% of all shares), a total value of $893.99 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22.94 million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 0.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $801.31 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BP p.l.c. (BP) shares are Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund owns about 3.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $99.92 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.59 million, or about 0.12% of the stock, which is worth about $119.64 million.