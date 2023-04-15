Does BHP Group Limited (NYSE: BHP) Still Look Attractive After A 2.70% Selloff Last Week?

During the last session, BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)’s traded shares were 2.68 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.99. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $61.58, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.79% or -$1.12. The 52-week high for the BHP share is $71.52, that puts it down -16.14 from that peak though still a striking 23.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $46.92. The company’s market capitalization is $158.90B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.71 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.17 million shares over the past three months.

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) trade information

BHP Group Limited (BHP) registered a -1.79% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.79% in intraday trading to $61.58 this Friday, 04/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.70%, and it has moved by 5.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -10.36%. The short interest in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) is 5.19 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.59 day(s) to cover.

BHP Group Limited (BHP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BHP Group Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BHP Group Limited (BHP) shares have gone up 25.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -28.45% against 12.70.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 27.30%. While earnings are projected to return 75.50% in 2023, the next five years will return -9.10% per annum.

BHP Dividends

BHP Group Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for BHP Group Limited is 5.30, with the dividend yield indicating at 8.61 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)’s Major holders

BHP Group Limited insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.64%, with the float percentage being 3.64%. Fisher Asset Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 749 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 17.84 million shares (or 0.70% of all shares), a total value of $1.11 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.83 million shares, is of Harding Loevner LLC’s that is approximately 0.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $858.04 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BHP Group Limited (BHP) shares are Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio and Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2022 indicates that Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio owns about 7.64 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.30 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $365.53 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.0 million, or about 0.08% of the stock, which is worth about $100.08 million.