Do You Still Have A Reason To Buy TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) After A 0.97% Jump In The Last Week?

During the last session, TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s traded shares were 2.75 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.77. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.56, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.07% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the FTI share is $16.03, that puts it down -18.22 from that peak though still a striking 59.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.47. The company’s market capitalization is $6.03B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.53 million shares over the past three months.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. FTI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 16 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.02.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) trade information

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) registered a 0.07% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.07% in intraday trading to $13.56 this Friday, 04/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.97%, and it has moved by 7.02% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 70.35%. The short interest in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) is 12.24 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.15 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.79, which implies an increase of 27.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, FTI is trading at a discount of -47.49% off the target high and -25.37% off the low.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that TechnipFMC plc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. TechnipFMC plc (FTI) shares have gone up 46.59% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 1,766.67% against 34.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 166.70% this quarter and then jump 600.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.67 billion as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.89 billion by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.56 billion and $1.72 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 7.30% and then jump by 10.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -17.30%. While earnings are projected to return -171.30% in 2023, the next five years will return -2.90% per annum.

FTI Dividends

TechnipFMC plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s Major holders

TechnipFMC plc insiders own 1.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.15%, with the float percentage being 101.36%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 410 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 58.93 million shares (or 13.35% of all shares), a total value of $718.4 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 42.29 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 9.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $515.52 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of TechnipFMC plc (FTI) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Equity Trust. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund owns about 28.42 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $240.47 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12.76 million, or about 2.86% of the stock, which is worth about $107.98 million.