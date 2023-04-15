Do You Still Have A Reason To Buy Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) After A 1.03% Jump In The Last Week?

During the last session, Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)’s traded shares were 3.43 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.18. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.71, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.51% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the MAT share is $26.99, that puts it down -52.4 from that peak though still a striking 13.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.36. The company’s market capitalization is $6.31B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.26 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.00 million shares over the past three months.

Mattel Inc. (MAT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. MAT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.17.

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) trade information

Mattel Inc. (MAT) registered a -0.51% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.51% in intraday trading to $17.71 this Friday, 04/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.03%, and it has moved by 10.69% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -19.76%. The short interest in Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) is 11.26 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.9 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $23.00, which implies an increase of 23.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.00 and $27.00 respectively. As a result, MAT is trading at a discount of -52.46% off the target high and -1.64% off the low.

Mattel Inc. (MAT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Mattel Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Mattel Inc. (MAT) shares have gone down -10.19% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -8.80% against -18.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -312.50% this quarter and then drop -94.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $740.73 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $981.51 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.04 billion and $1.24 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -28.90% and then drop by -20.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 18.40%. While earnings are projected to return -56.70% in 2023, the next five years will return 10.70% per annum.

MAT Dividends

Mattel Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)’s Major holders

Mattel Inc. insiders own 0.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.22%, with the float percentage being 100.96%. Primecap Management Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 474 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 44.35 million shares (or 12.53% of all shares), a total value of $791.13 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 44.2 million shares, is of Edgepoint Investment Group Inc.’s that is approximately 12.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $788.47 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Mattel Inc. (MAT) shares are Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard/Primecap Fund owns about 27.34 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $517.76 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 23.55 million, or about 6.64% of the stock, which is worth about $420.11 million.