Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA): Can A Stock That’s Up 6.43% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)’s traded shares were 5.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.24. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $25.76, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.08% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the CTRA share is $34.73, that puts it down -34.82 from that peak though still a striking 13.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $22.25. The company’s market capitalization is $20.16B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.14 million shares over the past three months.

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) trade information

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) registered a 0.08% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.08% in intraday trading to $25.76 this Friday, 04/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.29%, and it has moved by 13.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -2.95%. The short interest in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) is 43.02 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.95 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $30.25, which implies an increase of 14.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $22.00 and $38.00 respectively. As a result, CTRA is trading at a discount of -47.52% off the target high and 14.6% off the low.

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Coterra Energy Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) shares have gone down -10.57% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -47.17% against -17.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -28.70% this quarter and then drop -60.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -29.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.65 billion as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.49 billion by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.68 billion and $2.57 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -1.50% and then drop by -42.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 79.40%. While earnings are projected to return 121.00% in 2023, the next five years will return -11.26% per annum.

CTRA Dividends

Coterra Energy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 01 and May 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Coterra Energy Inc. is 2.50, with the dividend yield indicating at 9.70 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)’s Major holders

Coterra Energy Inc. insiders own 1.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.98%, with the float percentage being 97.80%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,114 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 90.97 million shares (or 11.88% of all shares), a total value of $2.24 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 81.31 million shares, is of Wellington Management Group, LLP’s that is approximately 10.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.0 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) shares are Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select owns about 22.81 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $560.46 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 22.51 million, or about 2.85% of the stock, which is worth about $587.94 million.