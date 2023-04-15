Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE: BVN) Surged 1.96% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect Next

During the last session, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)’s traded shares were 3.14 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.52. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.31, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.12% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the BVN share is $11.29, that puts it down -35.86 from that peak though still a striking 38.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.09. The company’s market capitalization is $2.13B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.47 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.25 million shares over the past three months.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. BVN has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.17.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) trade information

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) registered a -0.12% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.12% in intraday trading to $8.31 this Friday, 04/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.34%, and it has moved by 1.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -20.17%. The short interest in Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) is 8.42 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.9 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.34, which implies an increase of 19.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $16.86 respectively. As a result, BVN is trading at a discount of -102.89% off the target high and 3.73% off the low.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) shares have gone up 25.91% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 38.78% against 8.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 119.10% this quarter and then drop -92.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -5.10% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.80%. While earnings are projected to return 0.40% in 2023, the next five years will return 18.43% per annum.

BVN Dividends

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is 0.07, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.88 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)’s Major holders

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 51.31%, with the float percentage being 51.31%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 256 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 25.1 million shares (or 9.13% of all shares), a total value of $208.57 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.09 million shares, is of Bank Of Nova Scotia /’s that is approximately 5.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $133.72 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF owns about 13.15 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $109.27 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.68 million, or about 3.16% of the stock, which is worth about $72.11 million.