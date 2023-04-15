CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the last session, CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP)’s traded shares were 46.51 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.11. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.35, reflecting an intraday gain of 243.07% or $1.66. The 52-week high for the CNSP share is $12.90, that puts it down -448.94 from that peak though still a striking 74.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.61. The company’s market capitalization is $5.95M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 282.79K shares over the past three months.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNSP) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. CNSP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) trade information

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNSP) registered a 243.07% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 243.07% in intraday trading to $2.35 this Friday, 04/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 213.29%, and it has moved by 89.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -80.42%. The short interest in CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) is 10370.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.17 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $30.00, which implies an increase of 92.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30.00 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, CNSP is trading at a discount of -1176.6% off the target high and -1176.6% off the low.

CNSP Dividends

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 15 and May 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP)’s Major holders

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 12.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.26%, with the float percentage being 7.20%. Armistice Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 12 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 0.13 million shares (or 5.98% of all shares), a total value of $0.32 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4377.0 shares, is of Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC)’s that is approximately 0.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $10504.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNSP) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 15120.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $81194.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2167.0, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $6566.0.