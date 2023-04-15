Can You Get A Quick Recovery From SLM Corporation (NASDAQ: SLM) Given A -40.85% drop From High?

During the last session, SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM)’s traded shares were 3.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.21. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.32, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.15% or $0.57. The 52-week high for the SLM share is $20.17, that puts it down -40.85 from that peak though still a striking 24.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.81. The company’s market capitalization is $3.49B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.89 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.75 million shares over the past three months.

SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) trade information

SLM Corporation (SLM) registered a 4.15% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.15% in intraday trading to $14.32 this Friday, 04/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.92%, and it has moved by 15.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -14.35%. The short interest in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) is 7.42 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.22 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.08, which implies an increase of 16.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, SLM is trading at a discount of -39.66% off the target high and 23.18% off the low.

SLM Corporation (SLM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SLM Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SLM Corporation (SLM) shares have gone down -7.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 42.61% against -13.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -15.20% this quarter and then drop -24.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $378.11 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $376.79 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $375.03 million and $362.81 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 0.80% and then jump by 3.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.80%. While earnings are projected to return -51.30% in 2023, the next five years will return 28.42% per annum.

SLM Dividends

SLM Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for SLM Corporation is 0.44, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.07 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM)’s Major holders

SLM Corporation insiders own 0.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.68%, with the float percentage being 99.45%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 427 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 31.62 million shares (or 13.11% of all shares), a total value of $524.85 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 23.54 million shares, is of Impactive Capital, LP’s that is approximately 9.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $390.83 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SLM Corporation (SLM) shares are MFS Series Trust XI-MFS Mid Cap Value Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that MFS Series Trust XI-MFS Mid Cap Value Fund owns about 8.32 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.33 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $116.42 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.72 million, or about 3.09% of the stock, which is worth about $128.21 million.