Can Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Down -2.55% YTD?

During the last session, Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST)’s traded shares were 3.74 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.57, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.23% or -$0.4. The 52-week high for the TOST share is $26.03, that puts it down -48.15 from that peak though still a striking 32.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.91. The company’s market capitalization is $9.16B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.97 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.81 million shares over the past three months.

Toast Inc. (TOST) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. TOST has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 24 analysts who have looked at this stock. 13 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.17.

Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) trade information

Toast Inc. (TOST) registered a -2.23% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.23% in intraday trading to $17.57 this Friday, 04/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.16%, and it has moved by 2.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -6.34%. The short interest in Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) is 24.47 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.79 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22.48, which implies an increase of 21.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.00 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, TOST is trading at a discount of -70.75% off the target high and 8.94% off the low.

Toast Inc. (TOST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Toast Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Toast Inc. (TOST) shares have gone down -1.95% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 18.06% against 17.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -240.00% this quarter and then drop -36.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 33.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $764.15 million as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 17 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $902.03 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $535 million and $675 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 42.80% and then jump by 33.60% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 44.00% in 2023.

TOST Dividends

Toast Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 12 and May 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST)’s Major holders

Toast Inc. insiders own 5.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.60%, with the float percentage being 89.35%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 468 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 28.59 million shares (or 8.01% of all shares), a total value of $515.56 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 26.77 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 7.50% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $482.6 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Toast Inc. (TOST) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Amcap Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 26.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 9.27 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $439.27 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.14 million, or about 3.93% of the stock, which is worth about $200.86 million.