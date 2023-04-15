BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the last session, BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)’s traded shares were 2.96 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.60. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.51, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.45% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the BB share is $7.20, that puts it down -59.65 from that peak though still a striking 29.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.17. The company’s market capitalization is $2.62B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.8 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.35 million shares over the past three months.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.20. BB has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) trade information

BlackBerry Limited (BB) registered a 0.45% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.45% in intraday trading to $4.51 this Friday, 04/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.88%, and it has moved by 21.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -32.69%. The short interest in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) is 21.33 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.18 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.64, which implies an increase of 20.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $11.00 respectively. As a result, BB is trading at a discount of -143.9% off the target high and 11.31% off the low.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BlackBerry Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BlackBerry Limited (BB) shares have gone up 7.38% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 27.78% against 9.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $161.23 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $163.35 million by the end of Aug 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $168 million and $166.67 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -4.00% and then drop by -2.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -28.20%. While earnings are projected to return 61.10% in 2023.

BB Dividends

BlackBerry Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between June 21 and June 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)’s Major holders

BlackBerry Limited insiders own 1.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 49.27%, with the float percentage being 50.07%. Fifthdelta Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 342 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 57.92 million shares (or 9.95% of all shares), a total value of $188.83 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 46.72 million shares, is of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd’s that is approximately 8.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $152.32 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BlackBerry Limited (BB) shares are Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard/Primecap Fund owns about 9.98 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $46.88 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.44 million, or about 1.62% of the stock, which is worth about $30.78 million.