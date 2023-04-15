BEKE’s -9.64% Loss This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the last session, KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s traded shares were 4.11 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.06, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.90% or -$0.51. The 52-week high for the BEKE share is $21.08, that puts it down -23.56 from that peak though still a striking 46.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.09. The company’s market capitalization is $20.34B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.65 million shares over the past three months.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. BEKE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 28 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 23 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.23.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) trade information

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) registered a -2.90% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.90% in intraday trading to $17.06 this Friday, 04/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.64%, and it has moved by -0.87% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 22.12%. The short interest in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) is 29.0 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.47 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $171.39, which implies an increase of 90.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $131.13 and $219.71 respectively. As a result, BEKE is trading at a discount of -1187.87% off the target high and -668.64% off the low.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that KE Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) shares have gone up 21.77% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 126.47% against -11.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.56 billion as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.61 billion by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.74 billion and $1.91 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 46.90% and then jump by 36.60% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -146.50% in 2023.

BEKE Dividends

KE Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 31 and June 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s Major holders

KE Holdings Inc. insiders own 0.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 41.39%, with the float percentage being 41.43%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 444 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 31.82 million shares (or 2.66% of all shares), a total value of $444.19 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 26.12 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 2.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $364.6 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and John Hancock Mutual Fds III-International Growth Fd. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF owns about 17.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.44 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $303.23 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.37 million, or about 0.86% of the stock, which is worth about $175.38 million.