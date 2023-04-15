As The Stock Falls By -5.46% Year-To-Date, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2023

During the last session, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)’s traded shares were 3.78 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.70. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $35.32, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.29% or -$0.46. The 52-week high for the WBA share is $47.28, that puts it down -33.86 from that peak though still a striking 13.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $30.39. The company’s market capitalization is $30.76B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.61 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.75 million shares over the past three months.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) trade information

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) registered a -1.29% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.29% in intraday trading to $35.32 this Friday, 04/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.29%, and it has moved by 5.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -20.14%. The short interest in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) is 30.98 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.95 day(s) to cover.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) shares have gone up 10.58% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -10.91% against -18.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 14.60% this quarter and then jump 37.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $34.2 billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $34.45 billion by the end of Aug 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $32.6 billion and $32.45 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 4.90% and then jump by 6.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 5.80%. While earnings are projected to return 117.60% in 2023, the next five years will return 2.09% per annum.

WBA Dividends

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between June 28 and July 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is 1.92, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.44 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)’s Major holders

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. insiders own 17.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 61.69%, with the float percentage being 74.48%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,656 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 61.52 million shares (or 7.13% of all shares), a total value of $2.3 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 60.61 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.26 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 21.88 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $686.94 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 16.26 million, or about 1.89% of the stock, which is worth about $510.6 million.