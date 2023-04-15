Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) Is Up 8.54% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the last session, Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)’s traded shares were 3.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.47. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $23.89, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.46% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the AR share is $48.80, that puts it down -104.27 from that peak though still a striking 13.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.65. The company’s market capitalization is $7.21B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.6 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.88 million shares over the past three months.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) trade information

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) registered a 0.46% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.46% in intraday trading to $23.89 this Friday, 04/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.75%, and it has moved by 8.54% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -28.11%. The short interest in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) is 18.81 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.23 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Antero Resources Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Antero Resources Corporation (AR) shares have gone down -30.39% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -61.44% against -17.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -52.20% this quarter and then drop -83.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -28.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.26 billion as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.19 billion by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $786.84 million and $2.2 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 60.70% and then drop by -46.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.90%. While earnings are projected to return -56.40% in 2023.

AR Dividends

Antero Resources Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 25 and May 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)’s Major holders

Antero Resources Corporation insiders own 10.62% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.26%, with the float percentage being 94.27%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 580 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 43.54 million shares (or 14.75% of all shares), a total value of $1.35 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 26.56 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $823.16 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Antero Resources Corporation (AR) shares are Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund owns about 11.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $349.34 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.52 million, or about 2.84% of the stock, which is worth about $264.15 million.