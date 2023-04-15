Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI): Can A Stock That’s Up 32.64% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)’s traded shares were 3.67 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.02. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.41, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.90% or -$0.26. The 52-week high for the AGI share is $13.81, that puts it down -2.98 from that peak though still a striking 52.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.35. The company’s market capitalization is $7.10B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.6 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.61 million shares over the past three months.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. AGI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.1.

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) trade information

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) registered a -1.90% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.90% in intraday trading to $13.41 this Friday, 04/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.39%, and it has moved by 26.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 52.04%. The short interest in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) is 6.39 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.63 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.59, which implies a decrease of -6.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $14.10 respectively. As a result, AGI is trading at a discount of -5.15% off the target high and 25.43% off the low.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Alamos Gold Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) shares have gone up 76.68% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 57.14% against 18.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 100.00% this quarter and then jump 57.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $230.82 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $237 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $184.5 million and $191.2 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 25.10% and then jump by 24.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 1.80%. While earnings are projected to return 155.40% in 2023, the next five years will return -13.89% per annum.

AGI Dividends

Alamos Gold Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Alamos Gold Inc. is 0.14, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.03 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)’s Major holders

Alamos Gold Inc. insiders own 0.30% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 67.44%, with the float percentage being 67.65%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 386 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 44.9 million shares (or 11.40% of all shares), a total value of $602.12 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.63 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.46% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $182.82 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF owns about 20.35 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $272.85 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 15.59 million, or about 3.96% of the stock, which is worth about $209.02 million.