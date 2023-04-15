After Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DRMA) Surges -217.46% From Highs, What Will It Look Like?

During the last session, Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA)’s traded shares were 2.6 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.26, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.62% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the DRMA share is $22.72, that puts it down -1703.17 from that peak though still a striking 22.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.98. The company’s market capitalization is $1.11M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.26 million shares, and the average trade volume was 881.49K shares over the past three months.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (DRMA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. DRMA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$2.65.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) trade information

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (DRMA) registered a 8.62% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.62% in intraday trading to $1.26 this Friday, 04/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.53%, and it has moved by -55.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -93.27%. The short interest in Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) is 30550.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.00, which implies an increase of 68.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $4.00 respectively. As a result, DRMA is trading at a discount of -217.46% off the target high and -217.46% off the low.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (DRMA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Dermata Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (DRMA) shares have gone down -87.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -57.47% against 9.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 49.80% this quarter and then jump 71.40% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 30.80% in 2023.

DRMA Dividends

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA)’s Major holders

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 28.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.05%, with the float percentage being 2.89%. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 11 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 8860.0 shares (or 0.37% of all shares), a total value of $57979.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2332.0 shares, is of UBS Group AG’s that is approximately 0.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $15260.0.