After A 0.44% Jump In The Last Week, Does Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)’s traded shares were 5.97 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.61. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $29.35, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.77% or -$0.53. The 52-week high for the ALKS share is $32.79, that puts it down -11.72 from that peak though still a striking 25.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $21.75. The company’s market capitalization is $4.85B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.17 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.22 million shares over the past three months.

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) trade information

Alkermes plc (ALKS) registered a -1.77% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.77% in intraday trading to $29.35 this Friday, 04/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.44%, and it has moved by 10.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 2.19%. The short interest in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) is 9.32 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.67 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $33.30, which implies an increase of 11.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $27.00 and $45.00 respectively. As a result, ALKS is trading at a discount of -53.32% off the target high and 8.01% off the low.

Alkermes plc (ALKS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Alkermes plc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Alkermes plc (ALKS) shares have gone up 32.33% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -79.41% against 9.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -108.30% this quarter and then drop -100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $278.69 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $292.42 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $278.55 million and $276.22 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 0.10% and then jump by 5.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -1.70%. While earnings are projected to return -223.30% in 2023, the next five years will return 24.80% per annum.

ALKS Dividends

Alkermes plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)’s Major holders

Alkermes plc insiders own 1.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 103.22%, with the float percentage being 105.05%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 393 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 18.54 million shares (or 11.28% of all shares), a total value of $484.43 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.42 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $429.16 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Alkermes plc (ALKS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.89 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $109.14 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.62 million, or about 2.81% of the stock, which is worth about $104.87 million.