Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGLE) Continues To Thrive In 2023, As Its Stock Is Down -66.66% Year-To-Date

During the last session, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)’s traded shares were 2.76 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.76. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.15, reflecting an intraday loss of -14.77% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the AGLE share is $2.04, that puts it down -1260.0 from that peak though still a striking -6.67% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.16. The company’s market capitalization is $9.96M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.03 million shares, and the average trade volume was 398.95K shares over the past three months.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. AGLE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.18.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) trade information

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) registered a -14.77% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -14.77% in intraday trading to $0.15 this Friday, 04/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -42.15%, and it has moved by -51.55% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -93.27%. The short interest in Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) is 0.63 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.02 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.84, which implies an increase of 94.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.35 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, AGLE is trading at a discount of -3900.0% off the target high and -133.33% off the low.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) shares have gone down -69.76% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 33.33% against 9.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 51.40% this quarter and then jump 44.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -77.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $140k as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $140k by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.36 million and $625k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -89.70% and then drop by -77.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.20%. While earnings are projected to return 0.60% in 2023.

AGLE Dividends

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 03 and May 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)’s Major holders

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. insiders own 1.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.89%, with the float percentage being 71.22%. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 71 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 5.35 million shares (or 8.18% of all shares), a total value of $2.41 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.61 million shares, is of Nantahala Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 7.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.07 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.19 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.93 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.63 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.62 million, or about 1.00% of the stock, which is worth about $0.32 million.