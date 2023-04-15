A Quick Glance At Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ: AMV) Stock: It Is up 24.19% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -80.77 Percent

During the last session, Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ:AMV)’s traded shares were 2.3 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.62, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.10% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the AMV share is $243.99, that puts it down -39253.23 from that peak though still a striking 24.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.47. The company’s market capitalization is $18.94M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.17 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.00 million shares over the past three months.

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ:AMV) trade information

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) registered a -3.10% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.10% in intraday trading to $0.62 this Friday, 04/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 28.87%, and it has moved by -15.54% in 30 days. The short interest in Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ:AMV) is 1.0 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.49 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return 79.70% in 2023.

AMV Dividends

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ:AMV)’s Major holders

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. insiders own 2.60% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.53%, with the float percentage being 0.55%. Buckingham Strategic Wealth, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 16 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 34523.0 shares (or 0.11% of all shares), a total value of $0.11 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18681.0 shares, is of Citadel Advisors Llc’s that is approximately 0.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $60713.0.

Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 6484.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $60690.0 market value.