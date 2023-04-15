A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX), As It Continued To Fall -12.69% In Year-To-Date

During the last session, Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)’s traded shares were 4.56 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.74. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.39, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.45% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the LPTX share is $1.86, that puts it down -376.92 from that peak though still a striking 30.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.27. The company’s market capitalization is $49.68M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.43 million shares, and the average trade volume was 740.83K shares over the past three months.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. LPTX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) trade information

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) registered a -6.45% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.45% in intraday trading to $0.39 this Friday, 04/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 26.74%, and it has moved by -4.87% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -74.81%. The short interest in Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) is 11.39 million shares and it means that shorts have 18.12 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.50, which implies an increase of 84.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, LPTX is trading at a discount of -669.23% off the target high and -412.82% off the low.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Leap Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) shares have gone down -54.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 33.33% against 9.80.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 36.00%. While earnings are projected to return -2.00% in 2023, the next five years will return -2.49% per annum.

LPTX Dividends

Leap Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 11 and May 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)’s Major holders

Leap Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 8.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 33.42%, with the float percentage being 36.44%. Perceptive Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 67 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 6.73 million shares (or 5.66% of all shares), a total value of $3.03 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.0 million shares, is of Artal Group S.A.’s that is approximately 3.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.8 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.29 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.01 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.85 million, or about 0.86% of the stock, which is worth about $0.75 million.