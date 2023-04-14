Year-To-Date, Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS) Price Has Increase 23.48%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS)’s traded shares were 1.42 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.54. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.60, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.55% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the VS share is $18.75, that puts it down -3025.0 from that peak though still a striking 36.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.38. The company’s market capitalization is $6.61M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.69 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.03 million shares over the past three months.

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) trade information

Versus Systems Inc. (VS) registered a 7.55% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.55% in intraday trading to $0.60 this Thursday, 04/13/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.06%, and it has moved by -17.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -96.80%. The short interest in Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) is 0.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.15 day(s) to cover.

Versus Systems Inc. (VS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Versus Systems Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Versus Systems Inc. (VS) shares have gone down -80.02% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 84.13% against 17.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 81.30% this quarter and then jump 80.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 90.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $370k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $330k by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $307.51k and $237.41k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 20.30% and then jump by 39.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 1.20%. While earnings are projected to return 13.30% in 2023.

VS Dividends

Versus Systems Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS)’s Major holders

Versus Systems Inc. insiders own 1.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.28%, with the float percentage being 8.40%. IFP Advisors, Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 30000.0 shares (or 0.37% of all shares), a total value of $14565.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10884.0 shares, is of Millennium Management Llc’s that is approximately 0.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $5284.0.

Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 1207.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2450.0 market value.