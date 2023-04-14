Year-To-Date, HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) Price Has Increase 17.11%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the recent session, HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)’s traded shares were 0.93 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.59. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $36.49, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.30% or $0.82. The 52-week high for the HSBC share is $39.63, that puts it down -8.61 from that peak though still a striking 32.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $24.77. The company’s market capitalization is $140.32B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.39 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.46 million shares over the past three months.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. HSBC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) trade information

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) registered a 2.30% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.30% in intraday trading to $36.49 this Thursday, 04/13/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.72%, and it has moved by 7.99% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 8.89%. The short interest in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) is 8.94 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.76 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $44.74, which implies an increase of 18.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $44.74 and $44.74 respectively. As a result, HSBC is trading at a discount of -22.61% off the target high and -22.61% off the low.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that HSBC Holdings plc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) shares have gone up 45.90% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 80.00% against 6.50.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.30%. While earnings are projected to return 19.40% in 2023, the next five years will return 21.00% per annum.

HSBC Dividends

HSBC Holdings plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for HSBC Holdings plc is 1.60, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.49 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)’s Major holders

HSBC Holdings plc insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.35%, with the float percentage being 1.35%. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 370 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 10.19 million shares (or 0.25% of all shares), a total value of $317.38 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.42 million shares, is of Jane Street Group, LLC’s that is approximately 0.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $200.15 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) shares are DFA International Core Equity Portfolio and DFA International Value Series. Data provided on Oct 30, 2022 indicates that DFA International Core Equity Portfolio owns about 3.04 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $78.67 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.32 million, or about 0.06% of the stock, which is worth about $60.22 million.