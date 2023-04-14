Year-To-Date, Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX: ASXC) Price Has Increase 110.31%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX:ASXC)’s traded shares were 1.09 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.79. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.73, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.80% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the ASXC share is $1.18, that puts it down -61.64 from that peak though still a striking 61.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.28. The company’s market capitalization is $169.27M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.59 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.76 million shares over the past three months.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ASXC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.08.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX:ASXC) trade information

Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) registered a 5.80% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.80% in intraday trading to $0.73 this Thursday, 04/13/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.74%, and it has moved by 17.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 33.75%. The short interest in Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX:ASXC) is 12.49 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.49 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.75, which implies an increase of 58.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.50 and $2.00 respectively. As a result, ASXC is trading at a discount of -173.97% off the target high and -105.48% off the low.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Asensus Surgical Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) shares have gone up 84.48% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 10.34% against 9.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 57.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.07 million and $994k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 87.60% and then jump by 201.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 52.10%. While earnings are projected to return -16.10% in 2023.

ASXC Dividends

Asensus Surgical Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX:ASXC)’s Major holders

Asensus Surgical Inc. insiders own 1.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.84%, with the float percentage being 10.97%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 89 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 11.44 million shares (or 4.78% of all shares), a total value of $3.97 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.66 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.27 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 7.73 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.27 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.47 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.24 million, or about 1.37% of the stock, which is worth about $1.46 million.