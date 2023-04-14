Will Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) Stock Boom Or Bust From Here?

During the last session, Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)’s traded shares were 4.57 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.28. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.40, reflecting an intraday gain of 13.63% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the ANY share is $1.84, that puts it down -360.0 from that peak though still a striking 42.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.23. The company’s market capitalization is $29.57M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.55 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.09 million shares over the past three months.

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ANY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) trade information

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) registered a 13.63% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.63% in intraday trading to $0.40 this Thursday, 04/13/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.59%, and it has moved by 30.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -78.31%. The short interest in Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) is 0.69 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.85 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.00, which implies an increase of 96.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, ANY is trading at a discount of -2400.0% off the target high and -2400.0% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 34.90%. While earnings are projected to return -403.70% in 2023, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

ANY Dividends

Sphere 3D Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 15 and May 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)’s Major holders

Sphere 3D Corp. insiders own 2.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.28%, with the float percentage being 1.32%. Citadel Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 29 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 0.2 million shares (or 0.28% of all shares), a total value of $56406.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.19 million shares, is of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s that is approximately 0.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $52345.0.

Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 22706.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7452.0 market value.