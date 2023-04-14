Why The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) Should Be On Your Watchlist

During the recent session, The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)’s traded shares were 1.67 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.30. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $99.33, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.50% or -$1.51. The 52-week high for the DIS share is $133.59, that puts it down -34.49 from that peak though still a striking 15.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $84.07. The company’s market capitalization is $184.10B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.9 million shares, and the average trade volume was 10.33 million shares over the past three months.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. DIS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 31 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 23 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.94.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) trade information

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) registered a -1.50% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.50% in intraday trading to $99.33 this Thursday, 04/13/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.64%, and it has moved by 6.69% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -24.09%. The short interest in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is 18.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.13 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $125.15, which implies an increase of 20.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $94.00 and $141.00 respectively. As a result, DIS is trading at a discount of -41.95% off the target high and 5.37% off the low.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The Walt Disney Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Walt Disney Company (DIS) shares have gone up 6.33% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 12.75% against -13.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -13.00% this quarter and then jump 21.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $21.84 billion as predicted by 21 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 19 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $22.83 billion by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $20.27 billion and $21.5 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 7.70% and then jump by 6.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -21.00%. While earnings are projected to return 57.80% in 2023, the next five years will return 21.64% per annum.

DIS Dividends

The Walt Disney Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)’s Major holders

The Walt Disney Company insiders own 0.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.07%, with the float percentage being 65.11%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3,874 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 146.33 million shares (or 8.01% of all shares), a total value of $14.51 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 120.62 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.60% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $11.96 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Walt Disney Company (DIS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 54.39 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.98 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.39 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 41.33 million, or about 2.26% of the stock, which is worth about $4.1 billion.