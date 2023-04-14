What To Expect Going Ahead For B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG) Given Its 2.35 Percent Gain On Thursday?

During the last session, B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG)’s traded shares were 11.93 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.35, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.35% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the BTG share is $5.07, that puts it down -16.55 from that peak though still a striking 35.4% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.81. The company’s market capitalization is $4.68B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.74 million shares, and the average trade volume was 10.06 million shares over the past three months.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. BTG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.06.

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG) trade information

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) registered a 2.35% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.35% in intraday trading to $4.35 this Thursday, 04/13/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.32%, and it has moved by 23.23% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -7.64%. The short interest in B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG) is 20.51 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.93 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.26, which implies an increase of 17.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.25 and $6.30 respectively. As a result, BTG is trading at a discount of -44.83% off the target high and 2.3% off the low.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that B2Gold Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. B2Gold Corp. (BTG) shares have gone up 41.23% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 40.00% against 18.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $442 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $455.62 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $365.58 million and $381.99 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 20.90% and then jump by 19.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 29.77%. While earnings are projected to return 24.00% in 2023, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

BTG Dividends

B2Gold Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG)’s Major holders

B2Gold Corp. insiders own 1.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.39%, with the float percentage being 70.16%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 398 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 110.87 million shares (or 10.31% of all shares), a total value of $395.81 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 88.04 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 8.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $314.31 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of B2Gold Corp. (BTG) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Fidelity Contrafund Inc. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF owns about 55.69 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $198.83 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 43.06 million, or about 4.01% of the stock, which is worth about $153.74 million.